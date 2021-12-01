Muslim association of Canada launch platform to combat Islamophobia in Ontario schools

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- In response to the recent rise of hate crimes against the Muslim community, A leading Canadian Muslim association is launching a new educational platform to combat Islamophobia in the public education system and ensure classrooms are free from discrimination.

Set to be launched on December 2, the content rich Islam Awareness Platform for schools across the province is the result of four-month efforts by the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) in cooperation with Ontario Ministry of Education.

“That is why we are investing and partnering with community leaders — who are leading this effort— to counter racism and better support Ontario’s Muslim students and their families. For Premier Ford, Minister Rasheed and myself, we believe in our core that every student deserves to feel safe, respected, and engaged in learning in inclusive classrooms.”

The educational digital resources are developed to raise awareness on racism and discrimination in all its forms, and particularly on Islamophobia.

Source: Aboutislam.