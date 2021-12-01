Leaked documents reveal China leadership’s role in crackdown of Uyghur Muslims

SHAFAQNA- Leaked documents reveals China leadership’s role in crackdown on Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang province .

The documents – including three speeches by Chinese president Xi Jinping in April 2014 – cover security, population control and the need to punish the Uyghur population. Some are marked top secret. They were leaked to the Uyghur Tribunal – an independent people’s tribunal based in the UK. In the documents, the highest levels of the Chinese Communist party (CCP) leadership call for Uyghur re-education and relocation to rectify an imbalance in the Uyghur and Han population in Xinjiang.

The documents were handed in full in digital form to the tribunal in September, but have not been published in full in order to protect the source of the leak. Instead transcripts from some of the documents, lengthy quotations, summary and analysis have been published. The original documents were peer reviewed by Dr James Millward, professor of inter-societal history at Georgetown University Washington, and Dr David Tobin, Lecturer in east Asian studies at the University of Sheffield. Some have been redacted to remove reception stamps. The leak covers 11 documents and 300 unique pages. They range from April 2014 to May 2018, according to The Guardian.

Analysts who pored over speech transcripts in the cache have concluded that Chinese leaders called for measures that resulted in the mass incarceration of the ethnic group, according to a BBC report. Dubbed the “Xinjiang Papers,” they show how CCP leaders encouraged a variety of abusive policies, including internment, forced labor, sterilizations, assimilation, “re-education,” and other types of coercion.

The documents show that the senior Chinese leadership was “behind nearly every aspect of the atrocities in Xinjiang,” German researcher Adrian Zenz wrote on Twitter. China has been under international pressure to stop its abuse of Uyghurs, with some activists and politicians calling for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in response to the repression, Taiwan News reported.

Millions of Uyghurs and other mainly Muslim minority ethnic groups have been subjected to mass internment, forced labor, birth control and extreme “sinicization” in the name of de-radicalization. Analysis by Zenz of official Xinjiang statistics and reports has shown China intends to “optimize” its Uyghur community through population control, Newsweek mentioned.