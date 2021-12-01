UK: Muslim Councillor appointed as night-time safety champion to tackle violence against women in London

SHAFAQNA– A Muslim councillor has been appointed as one of the two Tower Hamlets night-time safety champions to promote women’s night safety and help to make more women feel confident in the borough after dark. The new role, taken by Cllr Amina Ali and Cllr Bex White, comes as part of the Mayor of London’s Women’s Night Safety Charter, a London-wide response to women feeling unsafe at night, Aboutislam reported.

As part of the charter, the council has committed to a series of pledges around violence against women and girls to improve safety, Towerhamlets told. These include making sure people in Tower Hamlets know what to do if they experience harassment when working, going out or travelling; encouraging reporting by victims and bystanders; offering training to ensure that all women who report are believed; and designing public spaces and workplaces to make them safer for women at night.