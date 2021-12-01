UK: “Our Mosques, Our Communities” Conference to be held by Muslim Council of Britain

“The Muslim Council of Britain brings together this online conference, sharing best practice and critical insights on developing and improving our Mosques and Islamic institutions to better serve our communities. This event is open to everyone to register,” according to TicketTailor.com.

The conference will be held on December 11, between 10:00 to 16:30 GMT via Zoom platform. Topics of the event include diversity and inclusion, Mosque safeguarding and security, and death, burial, and bereavement. The conference seeks to provide an opportunity for sharing best practices and experiences that can potentially improve the status of mosques across the European country.

MCB has moved in recent years toward having a more influential role and improving Muslims’ conditions in Britain. The council names its main The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) is the UK’s largest and most diverse national Muslim umbrella organization with over 500 members including Mosques, schools, charitable associations and professional networks.

The council’s mission, according to its website, is empowering Muslim communities to achieve a just, cohesive and successful British society. Founded in 1997, the MCB publishes reports, guidelines and resources to inform the mainstream discourse on British Muslims and to empower our member organisations across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.