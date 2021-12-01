Brazil: Shia clerics met in Sao Paulo to discuss Imam Ali (AS) Mosque vandalism & burning of the Quran (photos)

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: On 29 Nov 2021 Shia Muslim clerics met at Muhammad Rasul Allah (PBUH) Mosque in Sao Paulo of Brazil to discuss the act of vandalism at Imam Ali (AS) Mosque and burning of the Holy Quran. In condemnation of the heinous act the participants expressed: We are united and those who want to unite are welcome! …

Burning the Quran hurts our religion and our foundation which is the Holy Book…

Respect and religious freedom for all religions including Islam…

Burning the Holy Quran hurts the whole Islamic nation…

The heinous act that never happened so much in Brazil…

We can’t let religious hate take over our country…

To the Muslim clerics and scholars who have not yet reacted to this heinous action, should know that the Quran is not Shia or Sunni and burning it hurts all of us…

The least is to have respect for our own religion. Reading, reciting, using in daily prayers, taking advantage of your knowledge and not defending your own book is a sign of disbelief…

Forget your differences and take action. Manifest yourselves! By Allah (SWT)…