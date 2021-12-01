https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/uae.jpg 500 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-12-01 19:47:012021-12-01 19:47:01Gargash: Emirati delegation to visit Iran soon
Gargash: Emirati delegation to visit Iran soon
SHAFAQNA-The United Arab Emirates would soon send a delegation to Iran, according to a senior Emirati official.
“I hope that it is the sooner the better and all our friends are aware of it,” Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told reporters when asked when a UAE delegation would hold talks in Tehran. The idea was to “turn over a new page” in relations, he said, Reuters reported.
