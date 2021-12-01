https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png 0 0 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-12-01 19:49:312021-12-01 19:49:31New entrance of Baghdad-Karbala road+photoes
New entrance of Baghdad-Karbala road+photoes
SHAFAQNA-Reconstruction of the entrance to the Baghdad-Karbala road is still ongoing.
The Iraqi National News Agency published new images of the reconstruction of Alvand 54 checkpoint at the entrance of the Baghdad-Karbala road, which is being carried out by the country’s internal engineers under the supervision of the Iraqi Ministry of Housing and Civil Engineering.
This news is translated by Shafaqna English.
