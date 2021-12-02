8,000 pregnant women die in Yemen each year: Minister of Public Health

SHAFAQNA- Yemen’s Minister of Public Health, Taha Al-Mutawakil, Reported on the situation of Yemeni pregnant women and infants and the effects of the war at a scientific meeting at San’a Hospital.

According to the Al Massira website, he reported the death of 8,000 pregnant women every year as a result of the siege and the lack of suitable conditions for childbirth.

According to him, an average of 80,000 to 100,000 Yemeni infants has been died in the siege each year.

The Saudi coalition has prevented the import of gynecological drugs and has increased the anomalies among Yemeni infants and children by constant bombings and the use of chemical weapons in its attacks,” he said.

He said the siege was far more effective in increasing the number of women and children who killed than in war.

He said that the attacks of the Saudi coalition and the siege of Yemen have caused a lot of pain and suffering to women and children, and the only way to end their suffering is to end any war and siege.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.