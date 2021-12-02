Afghanistan, Myanmar not allowed in UN for now

SHAFAQNA- UN committee decides Afghanistan’s Taliban and Myanmar’s junta will not be allowed to represent their countries for now at the United Nations.

The nine-member U.N. credentials committee, which includes Russia, China and the United States, met at U.N. headquarters to consider the credentials of all 193 members for the current session of the U.N. General Assembly.

Several diplomats had told Reuters that the committee was likely to defer its decisions on the representation of Afghanistan and Myanmar on the understanding that the current ambassadors for both countries remain in those seats.

While the committee chair, Sweden’s U.N. Ambassador Anna Karin Enestrom, told reporters the decisions had been deferred, she declined to comment on whether the current ambassadors for Afghanistan and Myanmar would still represent their countries.

The committee – which also includes the Bahamas, Bhutan, Chile, Namibia, Sierra Leone and Sweden – will now send its report on the credentials of all members to the U.N. General Assembly for approval before the end of the year.

Both the committee and the General Assembly traditionally make decisions on credentials by consensus, diplomats say, Reuters reported.