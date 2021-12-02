Where does self-optimism come from?

SHAFAQNA – The human being sees everything which belongs to himself/herself with admiring eyes; the human being has this instinct of self-love, is interested in oneself more than anything or anybody else. Always sees whatever belongs or attached to him/her with the spectacles of optimism. Meaning, judges about oneself and whatever is related to him/her in a way that his/her heart is satisfied; and not in a way that is the truth [1].

