Where does self-optimism come from?
SHAFAQNA – The human being sees everything which belongs to himself/herself with admiring eyes; the human being has this instinct of self-love, is interested in oneself more than anything or anybody else. Always sees whatever belongs or attached to him/her with the spectacles of optimism. Meaning, judges about oneself and whatever is related to him/her in a way that his/her heart is satisfied; and not in a way that is the truth [1].
[1] Beest Goftar, Shahid Allamah Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 196.
