Date :Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 | Time : 10:34 |ID: 239494 | Print

Where does self-optimism come from?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The human being sees everything which belongs to himself/herself with admiring eyes; the human being has this instinct of self-love, is interested in oneself more than anything or anybody else. Always sees whatever belongs or attached to him/her with the spectacles of optimism. Meaning, judges about oneself and whatever is related to him/her in a way that his/her heart is satisfied; and not in a way that is the truth [1].

[1] Beest Goftar, Shahid Allamah Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 196.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *