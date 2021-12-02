What is the effect of discrimination on societies according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: The previous tribes and nations fell into extinction because they discriminated in administrating the law. Whenever one of the upper classes committed a crime, they exempted him from punishment, and if a subordinate committed the same crime, he would have been punished. Swear to God, who gave me life; I will not hesitate to administer law on anyone, even if the culprit is one of my relatives [1].

