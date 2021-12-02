https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/prophet-2-1.jpg 285 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-12-02 10:38:282021-12-02 10:38:28What is the effect of discrimination on societies according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?
What is the effect of discrimination on societies according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: The previous tribes and nations fell into extinction because they discriminated in administrating the law. Whenever one of the upper classes committed a crime, they exempted him from punishment, and if a subordinate committed the same crime, he would have been punished. Swear to God, who gave me life; I will not hesitate to administer law on anyone, even if the culprit is one of my relatives [1].
[1] Tabaqat Ibn Sa’ad, Vol. 4, Page 70.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!