Number of Saudi asylum seekers will reach 50000 by 2030

SHAFAQNA-The British “Financial Times” newspaper said that the number of asylum seekers from Saudi Arabia will reach 50 thousand people by 2030.

The newspaper stated that the the number of critics of the Saudi Arabia doubled, not only for the migration of large numbers of students abroad and those refusing to return, but also from within the country.

The United Kingdom, Canada and Germany are among the main destinations for Saudi asylum seekers. The study said that the policies of Saudi Crown Mohammed bin Salman had prompted many opponents and businessmen to migrate to Western capitals.