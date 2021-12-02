Pope calls for solidarity with AIDS victims

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Wednesday called for a renewed solidarity with AIDS victims.

Speaking at his general audience, Francis said World AIDS Day was an important occasion to remember people affected by the virus. In some areas of the world there is no access to essential care, he said. “I hope there can be a renewed commitment of solidarity to guarantee efficient and equitable health care, (for those with HIV-AIDS),” the Pope said.

“Thank you for illuminating the lives and witnessing of the many priests, women religious and lay people who have chosen to accompany, support and help their brothers and sisters suffering from HIV and AIDS at great risk to their profession and reputation,” Francis wrote in the letter, according to Reuters.

The Pope’s appeal reflects the 2021 theme of World AIDS Day, which is, “End inequalities. End AIDS. End Pandemics.”

UNAIDS meanwhile issued a stark warning that if leaders fail to tackle inequalities the world could face 7.7 million AIDS-related deaths over the next 10 years. In a statement, the UN agency also warned that if the transformative measures needed to end AIDS are not taken, the world will also stay trapped in the COVID-19 crisis and remain dangerously unprepared for the pandemics to come, Vatican News reported.