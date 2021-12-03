What is the ruling on looking at photos of divorced wife? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Ayat-Shobairi.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-12-03 10:45:342021-12-03 10:45:34What is the ruling on looking at photos of divorced wife? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about looking at divorced wife’s photos.
Question: Can a man look at photos of his divorced wife taken without Hijab when they were a couple?
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: It is not allowed.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
