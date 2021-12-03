Date :Friday, December 3rd, 2021 | Time : 10:45 |ID: 239571 | Print

What is the ruling on looking at photos of divorced wife? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about looking at divorced wife’s photos.

Question: Can a man look at photos of his divorced wife taken without Hijab when they were a couple?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: It is not allowed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

