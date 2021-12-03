Date :Friday, December 3rd, 2021 | Time : 20:35 |ID: 239603 | Print

Civil Society Groups urge UN to investigate war crimes in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- Civil society groups called on the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday to investigate war crimes in Yemen.

Bahrain, Russia and other members of the U.N. Human Rights Council pushed through a vote in October to shut down its war crimes investigations in Yemen, in a stinging defeat for Western states.

Some 60 groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, called in a joint statement for a fresh investigation and accused Saudia Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of an “aggressive lobbying campaign” to quash that Geneva-based expert panel set up four years ago, Reuters reported.

 

 

