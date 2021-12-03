Bagheri Kani: JCPOA parties going back to respective capitals for consulations

Speaking to reporters before leaving Vienna for Tehran, Bagheri Kani said the course of talks was reviewed during the JCPOA joint commission meeting on Friday.

The Iranian delegation stressed that Iran’s proposals on lifting illegal and cruel sanctions as well as the nuclear issue are still on the table, he said, adding that other participants called for more time to present documented and logical answers to Iran’s suggestions.

Accordingly,they were given the chance to discuss the issue in their countries and to continue talks in Vienna next week.