UN: Resolution adopted to refer to the Temple Mount by its Muslim name

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution on Jerusalem that only refers to the Temple Mount by its Muslim name. The United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution 129-11 on Wednesday, that disavowed Jewish ties to the Temple Mount and called it solely by its Muslim name of Al-Haram Al-Sharif. The text calls the third holiest site in Islam solely by its Arabic name of Al-Haram Al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary). A total of 129 countries supported the resolution and 11 voted against it, with 31 abstentions, naijaonpoint reported.

UN adopted was a resolution titled “Jerusalem”, in which the Assembly reiterated its determination that any actions taken by Israel, the occupying Power, to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the Holy City of Jerusalem are illegal. Recalling the 2015 Security Council press statement on Jerusalem, in which the Council called for upholding unchanged the historic status quo at the Haram Al‑Sharif, the Assembly stressed that a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the question of the City of Jerusalem should take into account the legitimate concerns of both the Palestinian and Israeli sides, UN told.