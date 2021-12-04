The main point of Ayah 23 of Surah Al-Jathiya

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 23 of Surah Al-Jathiya, Allah (SWT) revealed: “Then have you seen the one who has taken his/her vain desire as his/her god? Allah (SW) knowing him/her as such, left him/her astray, and sealed his/her hearing, and his/her heart (and understanding), and put a cover on his/her sight. Who then will guide him/her after Allah (SWT) (has withdrawn guidance)? Will you not receive admonition?”

It is clearly explained in the above Ayah that there are human beings who instead of following the righteous inspirations and moderate innate nature, follow inordinate desires or satanic inspirations. These types of people in the first step choose inordinate desires as their god and consequently their hearts become ill and blind, and they lose their comprehension and are not able to distinguish between the truth and the falsehood.

These types of people also lose their cognitive tools such as ears and eyes; and although they have eyes and ears but they are not able to hear and see. And because the clear Divine Signs and Miracles cannot be noticed by their eyes and ears; hence they do not reach their hearts either.