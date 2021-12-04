Date :Saturday, December 4th, 2021 | Time : 16:12 |ID: 239701 | Print

Indonesia not to introduce restrictions on sending Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:  Indonesia’s government will allow pilgrims to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (minor haj) later this month.

This is while experts say the move is risky given the threat of the emerging Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has been detected in Saudi Arabia.

The Indonesian Religious Affairs Ministry’s Hajj and Umrah director general Hilman Latief said there were no plans to restrict Umrah pilgrims at the moment.

He said the first batch of pilgrims were expected to depart for the kingdom in the middle of this month.

“We’ll push through with the plan [to send Umrah pilgrims], since there is currently no travel ban between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia,” Hilman said on Friday.

You might also like
First Saudi Arabian Shia woman on trial over protests
Saudi Arabia uses illegal weapons of war in Yemen - War Crimes & Genocides
After Saudi Slaughter of Yemeni Childrens, Madrid Cancels Arms Sale Deal with Riyadh
Russian expert: US’ Arab NATO plan is not possible
Top Saudi court sentence to death a shia activist from Qatif
More than 10,000 Iranian Hajj pilgrims depart for Medina
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *