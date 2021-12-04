More than 4mn barrels of Yemeni oil plunder in less than a month: Official

SHAFAQNA- Executive Director of the Yemeni National Oil Company said that Yemen’s enemies are seizing or selling the country’s oil.

He said that 4,400,000 barrels of Yemeni oil worth $ 303,600,000 have been looted since mid-November this year.

He cited examples of looting, including the seizure of ships off the coast of Yemen despite a UN permit, and the sale of oil by giant tankers.

According to him, on November 19, the Andromida tanker loaded 2.4 million barrels of oil from al-Shahar port in Hadhramaut province and left to Singapore, which is worth 165.6 million dollars.

He also said that on November 17, the C-Trust tanker loaded one million barrels of oil from the port of Shabwah province. Another million barrels of oil were loaded in this tanker yesterday.

The CEO of the Yemeni National Oil Company said in the end that a total of 4.4 million barrels of oil have been sold by the Saudi-led military coalition and its mercenaries, since mid-November, without the Yemeni people receiving the proceeds.

This is while the Yemeni people are facing severe economic problems and an unprecedented rise in the price of the dollar.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.