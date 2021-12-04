Two UN experts request to visit Bahrain

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain Mirror: The official website of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) showed that two UN experts made formal requests to visit Bahrain in October and November this year.

The Independent Expert on the Promotion of a Democratic and Equitable International Order (October 20, 2021) and the UN Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Summary or Arbitrary Executions (November 22, 2021) made two official requests to visit Bahrain.

The OHCHR’s website showed that the Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment had provided a reminder (January 27, 2021) of an earlier request to visit Bahrain, which had not yet been answered by the government.

Bahrain has ignored UN rapporteurs’ requests to visit the country since 2011 due to the deteriorating human rights situation in the country, but has allowed in varying cases and periods the visit of some rapporteurs to Bahrain after ongoing international pressure.