Macron: Saudi Arabia promised to return to its economic role in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- French President Emmanuel Macron announced today (Saturday) that Saudi Arabia will play an economic role if the Lebanese government makes the necessary reforms.

“We have made every effort to restore the economy and trade in favor of Lebanon, and tomorrow I will make a telephone call to President Michel Aoun,” Macron told a news conference after meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince.

Stating that France and Saudi Arabia want to support the Lebanese people, he continued: “In a direct meeting with Bin Salman, he informed us that Saudi Arabia’s demands regarding drug trafficking from Lebanon and the issue of George Kordahi’s resignation had been taken into account.”

It is worth mentioning that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, met today with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, at the beginning of his official visit to this country.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English