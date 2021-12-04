Completion of construction and installation of a petroglyph in Lady Zainab’s (S.A)

SHAFAQNA– The construction and installing a poem-written petroglyph in the holy shrine of Lady Zainab (S.A) has been completed.

Nazim Al-Gharabi, the head of the construction of the shrine and the doors of the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S), said in a statement: “This poem-written petroglyph contains 28 pieces that surround the shrine and are placed on top of the four directions of the shrine, on which a poem by the Karbala’s poet Ali al-Saffar entitled “She is Zainab” has been written on it.

Al-Gharabi continued: “Each piece of poetry is written with pure gold and its base is green with a thickness of 5 mm, a height of 16 cm and a length of 30 cm.”

In the end, he pointed out: The written poem, like the other components of the shrine, is different in the method of installation, and this is one of the cases in which the officials recreated it in a technical, modern and different way because it made the parts look integrated with each other and with other components of the shrine.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English