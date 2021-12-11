Karbala: Construction of Imam Hasan (A.S) courtyard in Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- The construction of the courtyard of Imam Hassan Mojtaba (A.S) has started. This courtyard will be built on the southeastern side of the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S), called Bab-al Qibla.

The Hussaini Holy Shrine announced the construction of the courtyard of Imam Hassan Mojtaba (A.S), calling it the first important point for development near the Bina al-Harmain area.

Hussain Reza Mehdi; head of the engineering and technical department stated: “The construction of the courtyard of Imam Hassan Mojtaba (A.S) will enter the executive phase in the next two months. The current stages of work are demolition and more land acquisition.”

He added: “The purpose of this project is to build a space of 100,000 square meters serving the pilgrims.”

This courtyard includes places of worship, service, and education. The new courtyard has an important geographical location, leading to the eastern side of Imam Ali (A.S) Street.

The Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) is carrying out engineering and technical works. Currently organizing and developing roads near the Holy Shrine in order to provide more facilities for pilgrims and provide the best services to them in various ceremonies.

