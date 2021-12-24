Karbala: Construction of Hazrat Ali Akbar (A.S) sanctuary in Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine [photos]

SHAFAQNA- Mohammad Reza Bani Asadirad, the Head of the Reconstruction Institute of Hosseini holy shrine said: “With the efforts of Iranian engineers and cooperation of the Holy Shrine of Hussaini, the sanctuary of Hazrat Ali Akbar (A.S) is under construction with an area of ​​about 2800 square meters. The structure of the sanctuary, which will be decorated with a special Iranian-Islamic architecture, has been completed. This sanctuary is a part of the Lady Zeinab (S.A) courtyard construction project. It is about 10 meters high, with large skylights and a beautiful entrance designed for this structure.”

Bani Asadirad, stating that in Tal Zeinabieh, the architecture was designed to be worthy of Lady Zeinab (S.A), added: “With the completion of the works, the pilgrims can enter the holy shrine through three entrances: north, east, and south. Tal Zeinabia has a large dome in the middle, which is surrounded by 4 small skylights so that pilgrims can benefit from direct sunlight while being more beautiful.”

According to this report, the first phase of the development project of the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) decorated with the courtyard of Lady Zainab (A.S) will be a collection of pilgrimage centers, open space, library, museum, Dar Al-Ziafah (guest house). Now, with the completion of the skeleton and structure operations in large parts of the project, the construction of the courtyard of Hazrat Zeinab (SA) has about 32% physical progress.

Most of the materials used in the construction of the courtyard of Lady Zainab (S.A) are provided from Iran and exported to Iraq. Some of the materials are donated to the Atbat Reconstruction Institute by benefactors. Those interested in participating in the blessing of the expansion of the holy shrines can donate to the desired amount by visiting the website of the Atbat Reconstruction Institute and the online payment section at https://atabat.org/fa/onlinepayment/form.

