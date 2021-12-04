Yemeni war victims complain to Saudi Arabia & UAE

SHAFAQNA- Victims of the Yemeni war on Friday (December 3rd) sued Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed of the UAE for terrorist financing in a French court, accusing the two countries of allying with al-Qaeda.

“Many observers emphasized the two countries’ financial and equipment support to al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula against the Houthis in Yemen,” the complaint said.

According to the plaintiffs, the Saudi-led Arab Coalition may have paid money to terrorist organizations through the Abu Dhabi Bank in exchange for withdrawing from cities under its control and supporting Abu al-Abbas, a member of the Arab Peninsula terrorist organization.

Eight victims of torture and bombing by the coalition, in their complaint, accused Muhammad bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed and the Chiefs of armies of the two countries of Saudi Arabia and the UAE of “torture”, “enforced disappearances”, “war crimes” and “formation” and “creating criminal and terrorist gangs.”

According to the United Nations, Yemen has been drowned into one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in the world in the past seven years, with millions displaced and tens of thousands killed, most of them civilians, as a result of which, more than two-thirds of its people became dependent on international aid.

