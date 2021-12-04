Concepts of Holy Quran to be translated into Hebrew to deal with distorted versions

SHAFAQNA- The Egyptian Ministry of Endowments announced on Wednesday its decision to translate the meanings and concepts of the Holy Quran into Hebrew to counter distorted versions published in that language.

Egypt’s official news agency reported: Egyptian Minister of Endowments Mohammed Mukhtar Juma announced that the ministry would translate the concepts of the Holy Quran into Hebrew.

Juma stated: University professors and specialized translators will be used for accurate and appropriate translation of the meanings of the Quran in this matter.

Abdullah Hassan, spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Endowments, said in a televised statement that the ministry had published a book entitled “Selected in Understanding the Meanings of the Holy Quran” in English, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, Urdu and Indonesian.

He added: “The publication of this book in Greek is on the agenda in the next two weeks and will be translated into Hausa in the next month.”

Hassan pointed out that after the completion of these two translations, the Egyptian Ministry of Endowments, with the help of professors from the Faculty of Linguistics and Translation (affiliated to Al-Azhar University), will translate and interpret the meanings of the Quran into Hebrew. He reminded that this translation will not be a translation of the Quran.

Regarding the possibility of distorted Hebrew versions of the concepts of the Holy Quran, he said: “We, as the Ministry of Endowments of Egypt, have not obtained a distorted version, but for those who want to know about the correct translation of the meanings of the Quran, we have started publishing such translations.”

He emphasized: There are orientalists who have made mistakes in the translations of the Holy Quran, especially in Hebrew, that is why we have started such a translation.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English