https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Ayat-Makarem-1.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-12-05 10:40:242021-12-05 10:40:24Who is responsible for financial support of a child with more than one biological father? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
Who is responsible for financial support of a child with more than one biological father? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about financial support (Nafaqah) for a child with more than one biological father.
Question: Who is responsible for Nafaqah of a new born whose foetus was formed by more than one male (man)?
Source: The one who has main part of sperm is responsible and if that is not clear, (then) by casting/drawing lots.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!