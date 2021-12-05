Date :Sunday, December 5th, 2021 | Time : 10:40 |ID: 239781 | Print

Who is responsible for financial support of a child with more than one biological father? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about financial support (Nafaqah) for a child with more than one biological father.

Question: Who is responsible for Nafaqah of a new born whose foetus was formed by more than one male (man)?

Source: The one who has main part of sperm is responsible and if that is not clear, (then) by casting/drawing lots.

