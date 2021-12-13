Medina: 180,000 books offered in library of Masjid al-Nabi

SHAFAQNA- The Library of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina has provided visitors with tens of thousands of books on various topics.

The library of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina has offered tens of thousands of books to readers in an effort to increase the pilgrims’ knowledge.

The library, which is affiliated with the General Directorate of the Holy Shrines, is one of the most remarkable places welcoming pilgrims to the Prophet’s Mosque.

The library contains about 180,000 books in 71 categories. Most of these are books explore the Prophetic biography with 86 titles. The rest of the books contain other specialized topics and sections.

There is also a digital library offering computers besides e-books.

The location for the library is on the northwestern roof of the mosque, where currently the operations of the second expansion of the mosque are being carried out.

The purpose of establishing this library is to provide an opportunity for pilgrims to gain skills and expertise, as well as to increase their knowledge through the diverse range of books available in more than 21 living languages ​​of the world.

