WFP aid to Afghan people (photos)

SHAFAQNA- According to statistics released by the World Food Organization, 95% of Afghans do not have enough food and are suffering from poverty. 23 million people in this country are eligible for NGO donations; half of them are in severe crisis. Currently, a quarter of pregnant women and half of the children in Afghanistan are struggling with severe malnutrition. Last month, six people died of starvation in the Dasht-e Barchi area of ​​Kabul.

The head of the Social Women’s Organization for Afghan Women says aid from the World Food Organization should continue. Because the unfavorable economic situation and unemployment are intensifying day by day, and this country has difficult winters due to its geographical location.

Some member families under the auspices of the World Food Organization are not able to carry their flour bags due to old age and physical problems. For the convenience of households, the above organization helps people to move their flour bag quota.

The food basket, which includes the receipt of households identified by the World Food Organization, includes a bag of 50 kg flour, liquid oil, and iodized salt. On these products is written: “non-marketable” so that it should not be sold in the open market, but consumed by the households.

Some households covered by the World Food Program are unable to sign to receive their food basket due to illiteracy, so to speed up the receipt of the food basket distribution, fingerprint registration is used as confirmation of their quota.

After receiving their food baskets from the World Food Organization, women heads of households are waiting for help to move the bags of flour they have received.

Zahid, who is 50 years old, lost his left hand in the mines left over from the Russian clashes with the resistance forces, and now, after drifting their food basket, he is leaving the items received by the World Food Organization.

Security forces stand in front of the FDA’s Office of Public Aid.

Food basket workers are preparing food items.

Kabul family heads are awaiting an ID card issued by the World Food Organization to receive their first food basket.

12-year-old Asia is announcing the identification number issued by the World Food Organization to receive food items.

Abdul Qadir, 35, is the father of a family of four and is physically weak. He says he eats one meal a day 10 days before receiving the food basket so that he can have more meals for his wife and children.

