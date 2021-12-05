Bahrain’s Strategic Projects Plan to increase land area

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The Government of Bahrain has revealed the details of its Strategic Projects Plan, which will see over $30bn invested in Bahrain’s national infrastructure and its strategic priority sectors.

Comprising of 22 signature projects across key sectors the plan will also contribute towards the realization of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

New projects include the creation of five cities situated on newly constructed islands, increasing Bahrain’s total land area by more than 60%, New metro system and Significant technology investment.

The Strategic Projects Plan is an investment not only in Bahrain’s physical infrastructure but in the future prosperity of the Kingdom’s people.

