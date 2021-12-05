Date :Sunday, December 5th, 2021 | Time : 15:16 |ID: 239855 | Print

Bahrain’s Strategic Projects Plan to increase land area

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The Government of Bahrain has revealed the details of its Strategic Projects Plan, which will see over $30bn invested in Bahrain’s national infrastructure and its strategic priority sectors.

Comprising of 22 signature projects across key sectors the plan will also contribute towards the realization of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

New projects include the creation of five cities situated on newly constructed islands, increasing Bahrain’s total land area by more than 60%, New metro system and Significant technology investment.

The Strategic Projects Plan is an investment not only in Bahrain’s physical infrastructure but in the future prosperity of the Kingdom’s people.

Source: forbesmiddleeast

You might also like
"No for execution" campaign in solidarity with Shia prisoners in Bahrain+Photos
Shia Marja'a , spiritual leader of Bahrain revoltion Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassem Sheikh Isa Qassim: We should get ourselves ready for appearance of Imam Mahdi (A.J)
Rights group launches campaign in solidarity with twelve Bahrainis at risk of execution
Al Wefaq calls for dialogue once more with Bahrain's monarchy
Al Wefaq Condemns Terror Attacks in Lebanon
Prominent Bahraini rights activist: Political prisoners recorded success in implementing alternative penalties
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *