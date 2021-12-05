Hybrid-Electric Air Taxis in the sky

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Ascendance Flight Technologies, in France, has unveiled the striking design of its new hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft.

The ATEA is a five-seat hybrid-electric aircraft that can perform vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL).

ATEA is powered by hybrid-electric technology and is fitted with modular hybrid engines developed by Ascendance Flight Technologies.

With a range of 250 miles (400 km), ATEA is designed to operate in peri-urban areas and within regions, and its “fan-in-wing” structure is vital to enabling its VTOL capabilities.

The aircraft will be able to carry up to five people and Reducing its carbon emissions by 80% compared to conventional designs.

Source: interestingengineering

