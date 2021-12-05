Hybrid-Electric Air Taxis in the sky

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/62110237.jpg 360 640 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-12-05 18:24:332021-12-05 18:24:33Hybrid-Electric Air Taxis in the sky
Source: interestingengineering
SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Ascendance Flight Technologies, in France, has unveiled the striking design of its new hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft.
The ATEA is a five-seat hybrid-electric aircraft that can perform vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL).
ATEA is powered by hybrid-electric technology and is fitted with modular hybrid engines developed by Ascendance Flight Technologies.
With a range of 250 miles (400 km), ATEA is designed to operate in peri-urban areas and within regions, and its “fan-in-wing” structure is vital to enabling its VTOL capabilities.
The aircraft will be able to carry up to five people and Reducing its carbon emissions by 80% compared to conventional designs.
