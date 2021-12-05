UNICEF’s Strategic Plan 2022–2025 promots the rights of all children

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- UNICEF’s Strategic Plan, 2022–2025, reflects UNICEF’s unreserved commitment to promoting the rights of all children, everywhere, as stated in the Convention on the Rights of the Child and guided by the Core Commitments for Children in Humanitarian Action.

It comes at a crucial time when the human rights of children are under threat to a degree that has not been seen in more than a generation.

It is the first of two sequential plans towards 2030 and it represents UNICEF’s contribution to child-focused Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in all settings. As such, it provides a global framework for country programmes and National Committees.

The Strategic Plan will guide synchronized action towards an inclusive recovery from COVID-19, acceleration towards the achievement of the SDGs and the attainment of a society in which every child is included, without discrimination, and has agency, opportunity and their rights fulfilled. The Plan was informed by voices of children, communities, governments, UN sister agencies, private sector, civil society and other partners. It outlines key programmatic goals and a related set of result areas, change strategies and enablers, including new or accelerated approaches on topics like climate action, mental health and social protection.

To meet the ambitious goals of the Strategic Plan, UNICEF will draw on its presence in over 190 countries and territories and deep expertise and thought leadership based on field evidence, research and data. UNICEF will also use its voice and partnerships to leverage financing and other resources and expertise from national governments, the private sector and the international development community, including key United Nations partners.

Source: www.unicef.org