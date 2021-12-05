New rapid test that measure antibody against coronavirus

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Biomedical engineers at Duke University in the United States devised the test to quickly and easily assess how well a person’s neutralising antibodies fight infection from multiple variants of Covid.

A new rapid test can identify antibody effectiveness against Covid variants, including Omicron, in just 15 minutes.

The team called their test the Covid-19 Variant Spike-ACE2-Competitive Antibody Neutralization assay, or CoVariant-SCAN for short.

The test’s technology hinges on a polymer brush coating that acts as a sort of non-stick coating to stop anything but the desired biomarkers from attaching to the test slide when wet.

