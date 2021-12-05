Pope Francis: Mediterranean Sea become migrant cemetery

SHAFAQNA- The leader of the world’s Catholics, visiting the island of Lesbos in Greece, described the Mediterranean Sea as a graveyard for migrants seeking to reach Europe.

“The Mediterranean Sea has become a cold graveyard, and this large pool of water, the cradle of many civilizations, now looks like a mirror of death,” the pope said in a speech while visiting the Greek island of Lesbos.

He expressed hope that the Mediterranean Sea would be a place for a new future for the whole region.

The Catholic leader arrived in Greece on Saturday as part of a tour that includes Cyprus and Greece between December 2nd and 6th.

The Mediterranean Sea is witnessing the constant efforts of thousands of illegal immigrants to reach Europe, only more than 1,200 migrants lost their lives at sea in 2020.

