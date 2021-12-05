Saudi Crown Prince to start regional tour tomorrow

SHAFAQNA- The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, will begin a regional trip to Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE and Kuwait tomorrow (Monday), the German news agency reported.

“This trip is aimed at strengthening cooperation and alignment between the GCC countries in all areas and issues of concern to the region, including discussions on Iran’s nuclear and missile case and its role in achieving regional and international security and stability, as well as resolving the Yemeni crisis,” the news agency quoted unnamed Saudi sources.

In this regard, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, received today (Sunday) a written message from King Salman bin Abdulaziz regarding the strengthening of relations between the two countries and an invitation to attend the 42nd meeting of the High Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

This is bin Salman’s first visit to Doha after the reconciliation of the Persian Gulf countries.

