Date :Sunday, December 5th, 2021 | Time : 22:34 |ID: 239897 | Print

Saudi Crown Prince to start regional tour tomorrow

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, will begin a regional trip to Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE and Kuwait tomorrow (Monday), the German news agency reported.

“This trip is aimed at strengthening cooperation and alignment between the GCC countries in all areas and issues of concern to the region, including discussions on Iran’s nuclear and missile case and its role in achieving regional and international security and stability, as well as resolving the Yemeni crisis,” the news agency quoted unnamed Saudi sources.

In this regard, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, received today (Sunday) a written message from King Salman bin Abdulaziz regarding the strengthening of relations between the two countries and an invitation to attend the 42nd meeting of the High Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

This is bin Salman’s first visit to Doha after the reconciliation of the Persian Gulf countries.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Afghanistan: At least 34 civilians killed in roadside bomb attack
Mohammed bin Salman: Khashoggi Murder 'Happened under My Watch
Saudi crown prince plans to become king before G20 summit
For blocking Qatari pilgrims’ access to Saudi Arabia, Riyadh and Doha blame each other
US Intelligence: Saudi crown prince approved Khashoggi's murder
Documents of Saudi Crown Prince’s Support for ISIS, Al-Qaeda
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *