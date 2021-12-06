How can social justice happen in a society?

SHAFAQNA – One of the main causes that the people fail to reform the society is that when every individual who looks at oneself and own actions, wears optimistic glasses, and when is looking at others and their actions; wears pessimistic and suspicious glasses; and the result is that no one considers oneself the guilty one and thinks that others are guilty. Everyone is eyeing at social justice of the society and no one thinks that social justice is achieved when the individuals (in the society) are just [1].

