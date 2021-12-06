What are the strongest bonds of the belief according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) wanted to test the religious knowledge of his companions and asked them: Which bonds of the belief is stronger? One of the companions replied: Salaat/Salaah; the Prophet (PBUH) said: No, the other one said: Zakat, the Prophet (PBUH) said: No, the third one said: Fasting, the Prophet (PBUH) again said: No, the fourth one said: Hajj and Umrah, the fifth one said: Jihad in the way of Allah (SWT), and they all gave an answer but the Prophet (PBUH) said: No to all of them.

Then the Prophet (PBUH) explained: All these that you have mentioned, such as Salaat, fasting, Zakat, Hajj and Umrah, and Jihad they are all great and virtuous deeds, but none of them is the answer to my question. Then the Prophet (PBUH) added: The strongest bond of the belief is to like/love for the sake of God and dislike for the sake of God [1].

[1] Osul Kafi, Vol. 2, Page 125.