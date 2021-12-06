Date :Monday, December 6th, 2021 | Time : 15:21 |ID: 240031 | Print

Ilhan Omar: Decisive action to be taken against anti-Islamic statements by Republican Representative

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Ilhan Omar, a Muslim Member of the US House of Representatives, said she was confident the Speaker would take decisive action against Republican Lauren Bubert, whom described her as a “member of the Jihadist group”. According to her, his insulting remarks are “blind anti-Islamic prejudice.”

In another insulting statement, Bubert said he was not afraid to be with Ilhan in the congressional elevator if she did not carry a backpack. “I have spoken to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and I am absolutely confident that he will take decisive action against Bubert next week,” Ilhan said.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Ilhan Omar: Trump is a racist xenophobic
Ilhan Omar introduces bill to sanction Saudi Crown Prince for Khashoggi’s murder
US: Ilhan Omar and her daughter's message on Women's March
Ilhan Omar urges Biden to reverse Trump’s Arab-Israeli deals
Study: Twitter fueled attacks on Muslim candidates in 2018
US: Muslim lawmakers to host virtual national Iftar
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *