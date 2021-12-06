Ilhan Omar: Decisive action to be taken against anti-Islamic statements by Republican Representative

SHAFAQNA- Ilhan Omar, a Muslim Member of the US House of Representatives, said she was confident the Speaker would take decisive action against Republican Lauren Bubert, whom described her as a “member of the Jihadist group”. According to her, his insulting remarks are “blind anti-Islamic prejudice.”

In another insulting statement, Bubert said he was not afraid to be with Ilhan in the congressional elevator if she did not carry a backpack. “I have spoken to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and I am absolutely confident that he will take decisive action against Bubert next week,” Ilhan said.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English