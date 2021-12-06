https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/84A8E02B-A143-4623-9850-3B768A09731D.jpeg 405 720 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-12-06 15:21:272021-12-06 17:30:13Ilhan Omar: Decisive action to be taken against anti-Islamic statements by Republican Representative
Ilhan Omar: Decisive action to be taken against anti-Islamic statements by Republican Representative
SHAFAQNA- Ilhan Omar, a Muslim Member of the US House of Representatives, said she was confident the Speaker would take decisive action against Republican Lauren Bubert, whom described her as a “member of the Jihadist group”. According to her, his insulting remarks are “blind anti-Islamic prejudice.”
In another insulting statement, Bubert said he was not afraid to be with Ilhan in the congressional elevator if she did not carry a backpack. “I have spoken to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and I am absolutely confident that he will take decisive action against Bubert next week,” Ilhan said.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!