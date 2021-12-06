Gilgamesh Tablet to be returned to Iraq tomorrow

SHAFAQNA- Ahmed Al-Sahaf, Spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the Gilgamesh Tablet will arrive in Iraq tomorrow.

“Diplomacy for the return of stolen property has returned more than 17,599 antiquities this year,” Sahaf said, noting that the Gilgamesh Tablet will arrive in Iraq tomorrow (Tuesday). “The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs will hold the handover ceremony tomorrow at the ministry building in Baghdad,” he added.

The Gilgamesh Tablet is a 3,500-year-old clay tablet that contains depictions of the Gilgamesh epic in Sumerian language, stolen from Iraq and sold at international auctions in 1991. It then entered the US’s art market in 2007, while the US Department of Justice confiscated the tablet in 2019.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English