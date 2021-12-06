500 People showed up at the Islamic Center of Richmond’s open house event

SHAFAQNA- Welcoming people of all faiths, the Islamic Center of Richmond held an open house to clear up misconceptions about Islam and bring people together. The event organizers estimated that approximately 500 people showed up at the event. “I personally feel like this is a great way to educate people about Islam,” Sara Amodi, 33, a member of the Mosque who volunteered to explain the purpose of Hijab, told Richmond Times Dispatch.

Sabeel Ahmed, the non-profit’s Director, made a demonstration of typical prayer services and myriad exhibits inside the mosque featuring different aspects of Islamic faith. “We want to make sure that we connect with our neighbors to build bridges and work with this wonderful community so we can establish better societies,” Ahmed said ,according to Aboutislam. “When people don’t know each other, there’s always a fear of the unknown. That may create hate, discrimination and sometimes violence.”