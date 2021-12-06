Al-Azhar, Vatican hold session on interfaith dialogue

SHAFAQNA-IQNA : A session to promote interfaith dialogue was held with the participation of representatives of Al-Azhar Islamic Center, Vatican, and Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church.

Entitled “fruits of dialogue between the Vatican and Al-Azhar on human fraternity”, the session was hosted by Al-Azhar Islamic Center, Alwafd reported.

Nazeer Ayad, Secretary-General of the Islamic Research Academy at Al-Azhar Institute, said that teachings of Islam are based on tolerance and coexistence between different nations, civilizations, cultures, and races.

Islamic Sharia calls for mutual respect between religions which leads to the cultivation of love and respect in the hearts of all people, Ayad added.

Pointing to the importance of interfaith dialogue, the scholar said that such sessions guarantee freedom of religion and belief while the world is full of conflicts and injustice and certain groups are trying to exploit the issue of freedom of beliefs.

He also highlighted the role of religious leaders and educational institutes in achieving fraternity among followers of different religions.

The Al-Azhar Islamic Center, he continued, has made efforts for developing the human fraternity document, including launching forums and global campaigns to introduce it.

Al-Azhar University President Prof. Mohamed Al-Mahrasawy, President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, and Bishop Jeremiah General Bishop and Head of the Coptic Orthodox Cultural Center were among other participants in the session.