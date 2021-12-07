Al-Kazemi: We will continue to protect Christians’ rights

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi stressed today (Monday) that the executive branch of the previous government will continue its efforts to protect the assets and legal rights of Christians.

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Mustafa al-Kazemi met with “Patriarch Mar Awa III Ruel” on the occasion of his appointment as President of the Eastern Assyrian Church in Iraq and around the world.

The Iraqi Prime Minister praised all the minorities and sects, including Christianity, whose presence in Mesopotamia extends to the depths of history and he wished the patriarch success, in a way that would strengthen and protect the rich diversity that the land of Iraq is rich in.

Al-Kazemi stressed that the previous government is doing its best to protect the property and legal rights of Christian Iraqis.

Patriarch thanked the Iraqi government and Prime Minister for their efforts to promote peace and peaceful coexistence in the shadow of love and brotherhood.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English