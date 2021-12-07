What can be done when the husband neither financially supports the wife nor divorces her? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about the ways of dealing with the husband who neither pays for his wife’s maintenance (Nafaqah) nor divorces her.

Question: What is the ruling when the abandoned or neglected wives whose husbands are either addicts or for other reasons, neither divorce their wives nor financially support them and these women are in dire situation?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: In these circumstances, the woman must refer to the religious authority of the area, and after explaining her situation, the lawyer gets in touch with her husband and give him two options to choose in a limited period of time; for example one month or two months: 1) Pay Nafaqah or 2) divorce. And after the end of the set period of time, if the husband does not do either of the two options, the lawyer can divorce the wife on behalf of the religious authority.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA