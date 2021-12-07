Date :Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 | Time : 10:26 |ID: 240122 | Print

What are the signs of a backward society?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Whenever according to their internal background, evil is inflicted on a society by God’s Will, their mad ones are installed to rule over them, and their ignorant ones to judge among them, and the stingy ones to have control over their wealth [1].

[1] Kanzul Ummal, Vol. 6, Page 7.

