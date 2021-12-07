https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/prophet3-1.jpg 161 286 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-12-07 10:26:372021-12-07 10:26:37What are the signs of a backward society?
What are the signs of a backward society?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Whenever according to their internal background, evil is inflicted on a society by God’s Will, their mad ones are installed to rule over them, and their ignorant ones to judge among them, and the stingy ones to have control over their wealth [1].
