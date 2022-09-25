Photos: The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) tomb from inside

SHAFAQNA- The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) tomb: photos from inside. First ever real photos of the shrine and tomb of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the house and Mihrab of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (SA).

إن الله وملائكته يصلون على النبي يا أيها الذين آمنو صلوا عليه وسلموا تسليماً

The house and Mihrab of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA)

Source: Internet, Unknown Photographer – published by Shafaqna

WWW.SHAFAQNA.COM

This text is originally published on December 10, 2015 at 11:27 AM and updated on September 25, 2022.