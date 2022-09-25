International Shia News Agency

Photos: The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) tomb from inside

Prophet Muhammad's tomb

SHAFAQNA- The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) tomb: photos from inside. First ever real photos of the shrine and tomb of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the house and Mihrab of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (SA).

إن الله وملائكته يصلون على النبي يا أيها الذين آمنو صلوا عليه وسلموا تسليماً

000Prophet Muhammad's tomb2Prophet Muhammad's tombProphet Muhammad's tombProphet Muhammad's tomb67Prophet Muhammad's tombProphet Muhammad's tomb3233

 

The house and Mihrab of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA)

36mohammad-1mohammad-6mohammad-9mohammad-12Source: Internet, Unknown Photographer – published by Shafaqna

This text is originally published on December 10, 2015 at 11:27 AM and updated on September 25, 2022.

