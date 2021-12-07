Turkey: Erdogan’s plan for financial independence

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push for lower borrowing costs aims to transform the economy into a job-creation engine that will keep him in power when elections come around in 2023. Turkey would no longer try to attract foreign inflows by offering high yields and a strong lira, Erdogan announced last week, abandoning a market-friendly approach that helped establish it as a major emerging market but set off a boom-and-bust cycle that’s lasted more than a decade.

As far back as 2013, elevated inflation, a gaping current account deficit and currency pressures saw Turkey listed among the Fragile Five nations heavily reliant on foreign inflows and vulnerable to ups and downs in the global economy. With his new vision, Erdogan is betting cheaper credit and a weaker lira will boost manufacturing and exports, cut labor costs and increase hiring, reducing the market’s hold on the Turkish economy.

The formula is tried and tested. Export-focused growth has transformed some Asian economies, but time is not on Erdogan’s side. He has less than 18 months to pull off an about-turn that’s taken a generation elsewhere — and deliver the payoff to voters before they go to the ballot box.

Source: bloomberg