UNICEF launches US$2 billion emergency funding appeal for Afghanistan’s children

SHAFAQNA- UNICEF launched US$2 billion emergency funding appeal to reach 13 million children in Afghanistan. These include 1 million children who are facing severe acute malnutrition at a time when the health system is on the verge of collapse.

The statement said that “the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, there are alarming disruptions in health and nutrition services, a disastrous food crisis, drought, outbreaks of measles, acute watery diarrhea, polio and other preventable diseases, as well as the crippling onset of winter.”

Alice Akunga, UNICEF Afghanistan Representative, was quoted in the statement as saying that the current humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire especially for children. Winter has already set in, without additional funding UNICEF and partners will be unable to reach the children and families that are in urgent need, Xinhua reported.

The UNICEF estimated that one in two Afghan children under five will be acutely malnourished in 2022 due to the food crisis and poor access to water, sanitation and hygiene services, according to the statement.

UNICEF will also need US$909 million for the Syria refugee crisis, another US$334 million for the crisis inside Syria, US$484 million for the response in Yemen, and over US$356 million for programmes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.