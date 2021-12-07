Pope:EU document on Christmas is anachronism of watered-down secularism

SHAFAQNA- “The EU document on Christmas is an anachronism” of “watered-down secularism”, Pope Francis told reporters Monday on a plane returning to the Vatican from a trip to Greece and Cyprus

“In history many, many dictatorships have tried to do this kind of thing. Think of Napoleon … think of the Nazi dictatorship, the communist one,” Pope said. “It is something that throughout history hasn’t worked.”

Pope added that “The European Union must take in hand the ideals of the founding fathers, which were ideals of unity, of greatness, and be careful not to take the path of ideological colonisation. This could end up dividing the countries and [causing] the European Union to fail, according to Vatican News.

The European Commission last week abruptly pulled back its 30-page guide aimed at ensuring no European felt excluded from EU communications following a firestorm of criticism from many far-right and conservative politicians, in particular over the suggestion that staff members “avoid assuming that everyone is Christian” and celebrates Christmas, POLITICO reported.