Quran programs of Astan Hazrat Abbas (A.S) received well by Iraqi women

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Quran Teaching Center for Women affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas’s (A.S) holy shrine has organized various Quranic programs in different provinces of Iraq, an official with the center said. Masoumeh Ghulam Haidar said these programs include Quranic courses on memorization and recitation as well as Quran competition, Al-Kafeel.net website reported.

She said a group Quran contest named “Qamar Bani Hashim” was recently organized for women by the center’s branch in Babil Province. The Head of the Center Minar Al-Jabouri also said its branch in Najaf has held three new courses for women. Named Al-Rahman, Al-Taqi and Al-Salsabil, they have been taken by 53 Quran learners, she noted.

She added that the courses and other Quranic programs organized by the center have been received well by women in different provinces. Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein. There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.